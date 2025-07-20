New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 5,600 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $110.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $81.56. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $111.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

