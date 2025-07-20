New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,000 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 72.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 456,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,106,000 after buying an additional 129,303 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.36.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.2%

BURL stock opened at $265.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.52. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.92 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,060 shares of company stock valued at $253,164. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.