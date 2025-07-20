New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,000 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,186,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,445,000 after purchasing an additional 495,103 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,413,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,454,000 after buying an additional 246,800 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,336,000 after buying an additional 763,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,895,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $70.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.10%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.