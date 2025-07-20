New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 73.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Rollins Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

