New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Hologic worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hologic by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hologic by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1,864.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.