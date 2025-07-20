New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Option Care Health worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $60,219,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 6,525,926.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,500,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,963 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,428,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $17,487,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPCH stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

