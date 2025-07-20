New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $11,840,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 755,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,178,800. This represents a 17.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 618,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,852,009.08. This trade represents a 44.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,965,984 shares of company stock valued at $178,631,873 over the last 90 days.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.66. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

