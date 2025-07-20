New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,316 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,790,000 after buying an additional 949,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,245,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,369,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,018,000 after buying an additional 46,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,016,000 after purchasing an additional 262,443 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI opened at $26.69 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Articles

