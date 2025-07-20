New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.23 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 717,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 2.3%

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HCSG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Stories

