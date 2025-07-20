New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.31 Million Stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,161,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,570,000 after buying an additional 1,330,908 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,886,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 668,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FOX by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,111,000 after buying an additional 511,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in FOX by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,042,000 after acquiring an additional 473,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $56.25 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

