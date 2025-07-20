New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.34 Million Stake in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 472,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in V.F. by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,151 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 376,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 928,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $12.27 on Friday. V.F. Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 50,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $602,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 280,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,398.10. This represents a 21.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 85,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $1,006,903.20. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 295,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,112.38. The trade was a 40.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 185,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,403. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

