New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.50 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 164.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,730,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of WERN opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

