New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 668.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 30,219 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.1%

KNX stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

