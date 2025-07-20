New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,663,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after buying an additional 203,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after buying an additional 178,896 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 882,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,451,000 after buying an additional 160,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,470,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Shares of POWI opened at $54.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $75.57.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.23%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

