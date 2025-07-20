New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.44 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 16.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

