New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 149.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.90 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.94.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

