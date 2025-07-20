New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,567 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,700,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 83,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,820,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 12.5% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNN opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNN. Hsbc Global Res cut Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

