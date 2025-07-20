New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,329 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,159,000 after buying an additional 5,557,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,596,000 after acquiring an additional 277,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,434 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,631 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

NYSE NCLH opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

