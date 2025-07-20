New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.5% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 46,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,045.84. The trade was a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,381,678 shares of company stock valued at $46,988,343. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

