New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,200 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,960 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,689.49. This trade represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,181.84. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,976 shares of company stock worth $2,515,172 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on First Solar from $253.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp downgraded First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $175.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.73. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $262.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.