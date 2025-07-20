New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,319 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Teradyne worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 200.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Teradyne by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $155.18.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

