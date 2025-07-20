New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of W.P. Carey worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

W.P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52. W.P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 185.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on WPC

About W.P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.