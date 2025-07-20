New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.8% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $289.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $295.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.9125 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

