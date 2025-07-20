New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Gen Digital worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $31.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gen Digital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gen Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Insider Activity

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

