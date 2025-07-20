New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.63. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $149.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

