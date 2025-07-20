New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 125,470 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $71.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

