New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,592 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,079,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,251,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,644,000 after acquiring an additional 300,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,161,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $41.84 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). Robert Half had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

