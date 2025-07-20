New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $63.32 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.81.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $68,222.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,122.96. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

