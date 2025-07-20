New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203,191 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Transocean were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 899.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,675 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 446,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Transocean by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 316,362 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $16,608,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,152,461 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,893 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIG. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Insider Activity

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 340,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,537.98. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.50. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.