New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,100 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 44.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,810.16. This represents a 34.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $7,944,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,155,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,188,567.90. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,627 shares of company stock valued at $19,748,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

