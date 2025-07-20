New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,157 Shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kemper were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,238,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,271,000 after acquiring an additional 52,290 shares during the period. No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in Kemper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,084,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 934,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after buying an additional 135,499 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,661,000 after buying an additional 374,798 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 730,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,813,000 after buying an additional 331,770 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.71 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $637,032.33. The trade was a 5.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Laderman bought 2,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.24 per share, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,562.40. The trade was a 13.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR opened at $61.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kemper Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $73.01. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

