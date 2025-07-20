New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,600 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Watsco were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Watsco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $471.16 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.31 and a 12-month high of $571.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.21 and a 200 day moving average of $476.79.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.17.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

