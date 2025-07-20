New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,000 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 54.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 20.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $199.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.16. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $172.72 and a one year high of $250.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

