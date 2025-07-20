New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,230 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Organon & Co. worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Organon & Co. news, VP Daniel Karp bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 46,669 shares in the company, valued at $384,552.56. This trade represents a 8.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 144,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,348.88. This trade represents a 8.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 227.43%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

