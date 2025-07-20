New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,000 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,596,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,561,651,000 after purchasing an additional 368,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,195,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,119,000 after buying an additional 340,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,609,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,042 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper Company has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

