New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 79,511 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,511 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of SharkNinja worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SharkNinja by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SN opened at $115.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.66. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $123.00.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

