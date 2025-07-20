New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 85,070 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,070 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in FormFactor by 256.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 52.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,496.68. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,197,818. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

