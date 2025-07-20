Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $31.79, but opened at $33.70. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 274,963 shares trading hands.
Specifically, major shareholder Vladimir Galkin purchased 111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $3,267,774.51. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,777,777 shares in the company, valued at $81,694,421.57. This represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vladimir Galkin bought 111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $3,284,441.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,555,555 shares in the company, valued at $75,542,205.80. This represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other news, major shareholder Vladimir Galkin purchased 222,222 shares of Newegg Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $9,142,213.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,444,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,564,426.16. This represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.
