NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells $7,951,900.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Sunday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $460,160,000 after acquiring an additional 463,470 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

