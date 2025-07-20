Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 393 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,158,000 after buying an additional 106,203 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $104,166.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,646.50. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $137.99.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $192.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.