Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 129.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 804.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $512.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

