Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Down 37.7% on Insider Selling

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price fell 37.7% during trading on Saturday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.39. 10,739,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 850% from the average session volume of 1,130,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Specifically, Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total transaction of C$1,803,600.00. Also, Director Michael Heatwole sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total transaction of C$300,186.00. In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Hodgson sold 200,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.03, for a total transaction of C$606,400.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$754.99 million, a PE ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

