Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 226.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price target on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,521.90. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

