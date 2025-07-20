Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,828.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.00. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $134.59.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

