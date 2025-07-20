Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,519 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,929,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,329,000 after purchasing an additional 503,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,892,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,331,000 after acquiring an additional 111,474 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

