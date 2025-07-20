Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $4.70. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 20,580 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PALAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Paladin Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Paladin Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PALAF
Paladin Energy Stock Performance
About Paladin Energy
Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paladin Energy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.