Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $4.70. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 20,580 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PALAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Paladin Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Paladin Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PALAF

Paladin Energy Stock Performance

About Paladin Energy

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.

(Get Free Report)

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.