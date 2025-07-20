Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 726.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 10,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $809,195.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,382.50. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $317,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $488,117.49. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,123 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

