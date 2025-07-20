Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.13% from the stock’s current price.

PCTY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $186.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $140.06 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.43.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 14.65%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,287,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,224,000 after purchasing an additional 141,705 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,987,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $746,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,737,000 after purchasing an additional 320,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

