PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,835,000 after acquiring an additional 199,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,380,000 after purchasing an additional 138,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,967,000 after buying an additional 264,956 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $504,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 135,604 shares in the company, valued at $13,670,239.24. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $1,044,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 234,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,273,786.25. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $3,616,005 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.1%

PFSI opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $119.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.73.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.57). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

