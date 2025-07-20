Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $247,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $527,701.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $6,040,999.20. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $165.01 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $186.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAG

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.